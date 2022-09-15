President Sheikh Mohamed invites Israeli counterpart to Abu Dhabi space event

President Sheikh Mohamed has invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which will take place in December this year.

The international event is being organised by the Emirates Space Agency.

Mr Herzog's official invitation from Sheikh Mohamed was delivered by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, who is currently on an official visit to Israel.

During his meeting with the Israeli president, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of consolidating peace in the region, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah also praised the steady development of Emirati-Israeli relations and spoke on how the Abraham Accords have opened promising prospects for partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Ahmed Al Sayegh; Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE ambassador to Israel.

December's space conference is expected to bring together policymakers, leading engineers and scientists from around the world.

Last year, the International Astronautical Congress was held in Dubai after the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre won the bid to host it.

It brought together more than 5,000 people at the Dubai World Trade Centre, including heads of major space agencies, engineers, scientists, policymakers, company representatives and educators.

