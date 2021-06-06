Dubai Metro Red Line resumes after brief interruption

Part of Dubai Metro's Red Line was down briefly on Sunday.

Services between the new Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations were halted due to an unspecified issue.

To Dubai metro users, please be informed that the Dubai Metro service is temporary suspended between DIP and Expo stations. Shuttle bus services have been provided alternatively. Technical teams are working on resolving the issue to bring back service to normal. — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 6, 2021

Shuttle buses were provided to transport affected passengers, while teams investigated the problem. The service resumed shortly after .

“To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal between the Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations. Thanks for your co-operation,” the RTA said.

Both stations only opened on June 1 as part of Route 2020 to the Expo site.

The Red Line now allows passengers an uninterrupted journey from Al Rashidiya Station all the way to the Expo 2020 Station. But only those with clearance to access the Expo site in Dubai South will be permitted to use the two until the official opening of the World Fair in October.

Travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo 2020 stations will be an hour and 14 minutes. The new route serves about 270,000 people.

