Dubai Metro Red Line resumes after brief interruption

Services between the new Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations were halted due to an unspecified issue

The service was down for about an hour. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The service was down for about an hour. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Part of Dubai Metro's Red Line was down briefly on Sunday.

Services between the new Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations were halted due to an unspecified issue.

Shuttle buses were provided to transport affected passengers, while teams investigated the problem. The service resumed shortly after.

Read More

The main station at Dubai Expo 2020. Courtesy: Dubai ExpoDazzling main Expo 2020 Dubai metro station unveiled for first time

Two stations on Dubai Metro Expo 2020 route to open on June 1

“To Dubai Metro users, please be informed that the metro service is back to normal between the Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations. Thanks for your co-operation,” the RTA said.

Both stations only opened on June 1 as part of Route 2020 to the Expo site.

The Red Line now allows passengers an uninterrupted journey from Al Rashidiya Station all the way to the Expo 2020 Station. But only those with clearance to access the Expo site in Dubai South will be permitted to use the two until the official opening of the World Fair in October.

Travel time between Al Rashidiya and Expo 2020 stations will be an hour and 14 minutes. The new route serves about 270,000 people.

Sheikh Hamdan tours Dubai Metro - in pictures

Updated: June 6, 2021 09:12 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read