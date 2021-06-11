Driver causes multi-vehicle collision after running red light in Abu Dhabi

Police footage shows the motorist slamming into several cars

The driver caused a collision involving five vehicles after ignoring a red light. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police
The driver caused a collision involving five vehicles after ignoring a red light. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

A motorist caused a collision involving several cars after driving through a red light in Abu Dhabi.

In footage released by police the saloon is seen ignoring the signal and turning into oncoming traffic.

His car slams into four vehicles on a busy junction on the capital's main island.

Police did not release a date for the incident nor say on what road the incident occurred.

The video is the latest released by the force to warn drivers of the dangers of ignoring basic road rules.

Running a red light carries a Dh1,000 fine in addition to the Dh50,000 cost of releasing the car from a 30-day impound.

The offender will receive 12 black points on his or her licence and the licence can be seized for six months.

Updated: June 11, 2021 03:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The Founding President Sheikh Zayed, sits in the desert with an unidentified translator at right. This was taken during one of JB Kelly's trips to Abu Dhabi around 1964. Note the classic car at top right. Courtesy JB Kelly Collection / NYUAD Library

Rare photos of Sheikh Zayed in archive acquired by Abu Dhabi university

Heritage
Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent PCR test is now required to enter some places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Al Hosn: how to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

UAE Government
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Kepler-10b is another lava world, which orbits too closely to its star. Daytime temperature on this planet is more than 1,371 degrees Celsius – hotter than the lava on Earth

Exoplanets: 10 terrifying worlds in our galaxy

Science
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read