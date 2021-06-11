Driver causes multi-vehicle collision after running red light in Abu Dhabi

A motorist caused a collision involving several cars after driving through a red light in Abu Dhabi.

In footage released by police the saloon is seen ignoring the signal and turning into oncoming traffic .

His car slams into four vehicles on a busy junction on the capital's main island.

Police did not release a date for the incident nor say on what road the incident occurred.

The video is the latest released by the force to warn drivers of the dangers of ignoring basic road rules.

Running a red light carries a Dh1,000 fine in addition to the Dh50,000 cost of releasing the car from a 30-day impound.

The offender will receive 12 black points on his or her licence and the licence can be seized for six months.