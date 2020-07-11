Coronavirus: Etihad resumes flights between Abu Dhabi and six Indian destinations

Etihad has resumed limited flights to India from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Victor Besa/The National

Etihad Airways is to resume a limited number of flights between Abu Dhabi and India from Wednesday.

The national carrier confirmed on Saturday it was to operate special passenger services to and from the UAE capital and Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai until July 26.

All eligible passengers travelling from India to Abu Dhabi must possess the relevant UAE entry approvals set by Abu Dhabi authorities.

Travellers are requested to arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport a minimum of four hours before departure to undertake mandatory rapid testing in Terminal 1A before check-in.

The flights have been launched after the Emirati and Indian governments agreed to operate special flights from July 12 to July 26.

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said the charter flights by UAE carriers will take thousands of people from the Emirates home to India.

The flight arrangement, which is for 15 days, will be reviewed and can be extended, the Indian ministry said on twitter.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Mumbai - daily flights

Delhi - six flights per week

Chennai - five flights per week

Bengaluru - five flights per week

Kochi - two flights per week

Hyderabad - one flight per week

Those wishing to book flights can visit www.etihad.com to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.