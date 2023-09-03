These Dubai drivers were hit with Dh50,000 fines for running red lights

Dubai Police have released footage of drivers running red lights, for which they have had Dh50,000 fines imposed.

The force reaffirmed that a fine that came into effect on July 6 will be handed out to anyone caught on camera.

The footage shows a pick-up truck slamming into the back of a motorbike delivery rider because the car driver failed to slow for a red light.

In another, a cyclist is forced to hit the brakes and flies over his handlebars when a car flies through a red signal on a crossing.

An average of 90 drivers a day were caught jumping red lights in Dubai in 2022, police data showed.

A driver caught running a red light will automatically have their vehicle seized. It would cost them Dh50,000 to have it returned after 30 days, and they may have to pay other fines.

Twelve black points on their licence – 24 are permitted – will also be added.

There were 23 deaths, 348 traffic accidents and 211 injuries caused by jumping red lights between 2019 and 2022, according to figures released by Dubai Police earlier this year.

More than 855 vehicles were impounded during the same time for jumping red lights in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi was first to roll out the Dh50,000 penalty in 2020.

Here is a full list of the fines introduced in Dubai in July 2023