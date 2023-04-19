Sudanese transit passengers offered temporary accommodation in Dubai

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

Dubai Airports has offered temporary accommodation to Sudanese transit passengers who have been unable to complete their journey to Khartoum.

Airlines have suspended flights to Khartoum since Saturday following the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces across the capital Khartoum and outlying cities.

Sudan's airspace is closed and there are reports of up to 20 planes having been destroyed or heavily damaged on the runway of the international airport.

Saudia halted flights to Khartoum after one of its planes was shot at while preparing to leave Khartoum on Saturday morning.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates airline and Flydubai have extended a suspension on passenger flights until at least April 30, “due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum”.

“Customers connecting on Emirates or Flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers,” Emirates said in its latest statement.

Sharjah's Air Arabia has also suspended flights until further notice.

Dubai Airports said on Wednesday it has extended “various kinds of support to the passengers” to Sudanese transit passengers who flew into Dubai from many countries.

“The passengers have been offered temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to travel to other destinations,” a Dubai Airports representative said.

“Dubai Airports is closely monitoring the situation in Sudan to determine the course of action in the coming days.”