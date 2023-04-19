Khartoum ceasefire shattered as Sudan fighting picks up pace

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

A giant dark cloud loomed large over Sudan's capital on Wednesday morning, a physical manifestation of despair after a night of intense fighting between the army and a powerful paramilitary despite a ceasefire agreement.

The 24-hour truce, expected to take effect on Tuesday at 6pm, was shattered before it began, dashing the hopes of the city’s nearly seven million residents of stocking up on food, medicine and milk formula for their infants.

Fires sparked by artillery sent smoke billowing into the sky to feed the ever-blackening fug.

READ MORE What is happening in Sudan? Why two generals are fighting for dominance

“I was up all night unable to sleep because of the fighting, but when I finally dozed off I was startled shortly after by even heavier fighting and the screams of children from my neighbours’ homes,” said a Khartoum resident who lives across the Nile from the city centre.

“The situation was very, very difficult overnight. It is worse this morning, calamitous sounds and children’s screams,” he told The National.

Both sides — the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — blamed each other for the collapse of the truce and stepped up the fighting, with air strikes, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire rocking the city.

Wednesday is the fifth consecutive day of the violence, which has killed nearly 270 civilians and wounded more than 2,600, including soldiers from both sides, according to official figures.

However, the actual death toll is thought to be much higher.

Residents of the city are taking to social media to report the deaths of relatives, friends and loved ones and to portray the present danger.

Dozens of civilians killed as clashes break out in Sudan

“Our young and perfectly mannered uncle has been killed by a stray bullet while on his way to buy food for his family,” wrote one resident on Facebook. “We are so tired of all this pain.”

Another wrote: “Please pray for us. We are hearing large explosions caused by air strikes."

Social media users posted online photos of damage caused by the fighting to their homes or of large-calibre bullets that hit their windows.

“God spared our lives after a bullet hit our home while we were breaking our fast,” wrote a resident next to a photo he posted of the projectile.

The fighting between the army and the RSF started during the last 10 days of Ramadan, when the faithful focus on their prayers and spend more time at mosques.

The fighting has also upended an internationally backed plan to restore Sudan’s democratic transition following the 2019 ousting of dictator Omar Al Bashir. The transition was upended by a 2021 coup led by the leaders of the continuing fighting, army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

Since the coup the RSF commander has been Gen Al Burhan’s deputy on the ruling and military-led Sovereign Council.

The fighting has triggered what the UN says is a humanitarian catastrophe, including the near collapse of the health system. The UN World Food Programme suspended operations after three of its employees were killed.

The outbreak of fighting followed rising tensions over a plan for the RSF's integration into the regular military, something that Gen Dagalo is known to oppose, preferring that his 100,000 force remains independent.

Discord over the timetable for that process delayed the signing of the framework deal to launch a civilian transition that was due to be signed earlier this month.