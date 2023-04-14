Dubai's famous Floating Bridge to close for major maintenance works

Dubai's famous Floating Bridge, which connects the city's historic district of Deira to Bur Dubai, will be closed for maintenance for five weeks starting Monday, April 17, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.

The bridge is being closed to carry out major maintenance works to ensure the safety of road users, said the authority.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads and crossings to avoid traffic congestion.

To ease the flow of traffic, the authority has devised a plan to reroute cars to alternative roads and crossings.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street are advised to use Al Mamzar Exit, which will give them access to Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

.@rta_dubai will close the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting this Monday 17th April 2023 to give way for major maintenance works.https://t.co/H3kVB2u1rv pic.twitter.com/kMHAZyrzuk — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 14, 2023

Drivers travelling from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street are advised to use Infinity Bridge, while those travelling from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road are advised to also use Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Motorists travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Infinity Bridge, while those travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge.

For motorists going from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road, the authority recommends that they use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing.

Meanwhile, those travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road are advised to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge.

Finally, those travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street should use Al Maktoum Bridge.

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may also use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the authority will monitor and manage traffic movement. Road users are urged to stick to the speed limit, use alternative roads or opt for public transport.