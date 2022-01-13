Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens Infinity Bridge in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has opened Infinity Bridge over Dubai Creek.

He described the structure in Shindagha, Deira as an "architectural masterpiece".

"The Infinity Bridge is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece," he said.

"We launched it today in Dubai. Our bridges are futuristic and our ambitions are endless."

Inifinity Bridge, formerly known as Al Shindagha

Formerly known as Shindagha bridge, the 300-metre structure has six lanes in each direction and rises 15m above the creek, allowing boats to pass underneath.

Its design features an arch shaped in the form of the mathematical symbol for infinity. The top of the arch reaches 42 metres in height

It is part of a Dubai RTA a Dh5 billion project that will extend 13 kilometres along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets.

Sheikh Mohammed was born in Shindagha, one of the city's oldest neighbourhoods.

