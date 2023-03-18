Dubai Police warning over e-scooter riders and cyclists flouting safety rules

Dubai Police have delivered a crucial safety message to e-scooter users and cyclists flouting traffic rules by failing to wear helmets, riding in the wrong direction on roads and travelling on unauthorised paths.

The force highlighted the most common breaches of regulations as part of a major awareness drive aimed at promoting responsible use of the popular forms of transport.

Dubai Police's traffic division joined forces with the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority to carry out awareness campaigns in areas such as Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, stressed the importance of educating riders on traffic rules and safety measures to bolster the safety of all road users.

People were told of the appropriate roads and paths for cycling and scooter use and the necessary safety equipment, including helmets, reflective vests, and lights.

Cyclists were urged to properly maintain their bikes and ensure they have brakes in full working order.

The UAE has sought to encourage the use of alternative modes of transport to cut congestion on the roads and reduce emissions as part of the country's net zero goals.

Dubai has been at the forefront of efforts to promote the safe use of e-scooters.

In October, transport authorities announced plans to double the length of e-scooter and bike tracks in Dubai to almost 400 kilometres this year, and cut speed limits to 30kph on some roads to improve rider wellbeing.

Eleven new routes were to be opened to e-scooters and bicycles this year under the plans.

The total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate will increase to 21, while the total length of tracks dedicated to bikes, e-scooters, as well as safe and shared routes, rises from 185km to 390km.

Existing routes are already in place across Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah and City Walk.

To legally use the routes, riders without an existing driver’s license must apply for a free permit.

The process involves attending training courses and passing an online test.

More than 38,100 permits were issued for e-scooters in the three months following their introduction at the end of April 2022.

The RTA said 15,807 permits were issued to riders aged between 30 and 40, or 41 per cent of the total number of applicants.

The 20-30 age group received 14,576 permits (38 per cent) and 1,570 permits (4 per cent) were given to those under the age of 20.

An extended network of electric vehicles forms part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, that aims to increase the contribution of clean energy and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent.