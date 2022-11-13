Dubai aims to ease Hessa Street congestion as three new roads are built

Transport chiefs have overseen the construction of three new roads to serve thousands of residents in Dubai communities and support the emirate's urban expansion plans.

The Roads and Transport Authority have also begun work on a further four internal roads in new residential communities to meet the needs of Dubai's growing population.

Dubai's population passed the 3.5 million mark in April amid a post-pandemic rise in migration.

The completed roads are in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. Together, they cover 37 kilometres.

The construction of internal roads at residential districts is a manifestation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/KdLkJcpGDJ — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 13, 2022

The road-building drive aims to ease traffic on Hessa Street, one of the busiest routes for commuters in Dubai.

Work on new roads and street lighting is under way in Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta and is expected to be completed next year.

“Such a drive is prompted by the need to cope with the needs of demographic and urban expansion and improve the well-being and happiness of people in the emirate,” said RTA director general Mattar Al Tayer.

RTA completed the construction of a network of main roads extending 16km at Al Quoz 2 in the area between Al Khail and Meydan Roads.

“It carried out paving of roads along with infrastructure works that included a rainwater drainage network and street lighting,” said Mr Al Tayer.

“As such, the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 around the market complex and Al Quoz Pond Park will improve and serve about 3,000 residents.”

In Al Barsha South 3, authorities have developed roads extending 6.4km at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south — Motor City and Sports City — Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the West. Authorities also constructed street lights, car parks and bus stops.

The project increased accessibility to recently developed areas of Al Barsha South 3 and will serve about 4,500 residents.

Boosting traffic capacity at Hessa Street

Mr Al Tayer also said that the project improved the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry and exit points of Hessa Street by 1,500 vehicles per hour.

This would also ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim Street as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2, he said.

In Nad Al Sheba 2, RTA completed the construction of internal roads extending 12km, as well as parallel parking, street lights and rainwater drainage system and a sewage network.

The scheme aims to improve the traffic flow and public safety and ease congestion in entry and exit points of the area.

The coming work at Margham covers the construction of roads on the Dubai-Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai.

At Lahbab, improvement works will involve paving roads extending 4km, along with rainwater drainage and street lights.

The internal roads at Al Lesaily extend 7km and street lighting will be constructed to cover the route.

The work will support about 2,900 residents in the neighbourhood.

At Hatta, roads will be extended by 2km at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and street lights.

