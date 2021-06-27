Deliveroo opens its largest 'dark kitchen' in the world on Hessa Street, Dubai

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has opened its fourth dark kitchen facility in Dubai, which the company labels as its largest site globally.

The new Deliveroo Editions site on Dubai’s Hessa Street, has 12 different kitchens to provide deliveries to customers in areas including Al Quoz, Arabian Ranches, Al Barsha South, JVC, Studio City, Sports City, IMPZ, Motor City and Madinat Jumeirah.

The facility allows restaurants to use the kitchens for delivery-only purposes.

This is the second dark kitchen facility that Deliveroo has opened on Hessa Street, with the other two Dubai branches being located in Business Bay and JLT.

“Since our first Editions launch in 2017, Deliveroo has spearheaded the off-site, delivery-only kitchen space in the UAE,” said Anis Harb, Deliveroo general manager in the GCC.

“Editions kitchens have proven to be a great way to help our restaurant partners expand without the up-front investment.

“It is inspiring to see how much this market has grown since our first site and with this launch we aim to remain at the forefront of this industry.”

The opening of the new kitchen site comes as food delivery firms across the world experience an increase in business, brought on by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Deliveroo reported a 114 per cent global increase in orders in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

“With an entire infrastructure in place dedicated to delivery, we ensure quicker dispatch and delivery times,” said Fadel Belmahdi, head of Editions Middle East at Deliveroo.

“We continue to perfect this model every day and are confident in the potential of our new site.”

Mr Belmahdi said the impact of the pandemic has had a direct impact on the opening of the new facility, hence the decision to build a second dark kitchen on Hessa Street just 300m away from the first.

“We at Deliveroo were some of the very first to invest in the ‘dark kitchens’ concept in 2017,” he said.

“We have only expanded our operations since then and the pandemic has further accelerated our plans for this space."