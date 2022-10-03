Abu Dhabi upgrades parking payment to phase out paper tickets

Abu Dhabi has started upgrading its parking payment machines to a 5G smart system that will see the emirate phase out paper tickets.

The Integrated Transport Centre said the new machines will issue an e-ticket following payment of Mawaqif parking fees.

Motorists using the machines can pay for parking by following the steps explained on the screen, said officials.

Users select the parking category, provide vehicle information and parking duration and choose a payment method — Mawaqif card, cash or credit or debit cards.

More than 1,200 devices will be upgraded with the 5G technology, with the entire process completed before the end of the year, ITC said.

ITC said the phasing out of the paper version of parking tickets is part of its efforts to support the digital transformation of its services and promote an eco-friendly lifestyle in the emirate.

In April, ITC announced that motorists in Abu Dhabi can pay parking fees through its Darb app.

Drivers can top up their account on the app and choose the vehicle and category of parking space — standard or premium — and the number of hours. Standard parking is Dh2 ($0.5) an hour.

The Darb app can also be used to pay Abu Dhabi toll gates.

Payment for parking in Abu Dhabi can also be made through text message.

Drivers should send to 3009 the vehicle's city code and plate category, followed by a space, the plate number, followed by a space, S or P for standard or premium, followed by a space and duration in hours.

City codes are AUH for Abu Dhabi, DXB for Dubai, SHJ for Sharjah, AJM for Ajman, UAQ for Umm Al Quwain, RAK for Ras Al Khaimah and FUJ for Fujairah.