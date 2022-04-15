Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now pay Mawaqif parking fees through an app

People no longer have to send an SMS to pay for parking

People in Abu Dhabi no longer need to carry coins to feed a parking meter. Philip Cheung / The National
Apr 15, 2022

Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now pay Mawaqif car parking charges through the "Darb" smartphone app, it was announced on Friday.

It means people no longer have to send an SMS or use coins to feed the meter.

People can top up their account on the app, choose the vehicle and category of parking space (standard or premium) and the required number of hours. Standard parking is Dh2 an hour.

Fees are deducted immediately from the balance and the whole process takes seconds.

The move was announced on social media by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), which regulates parking in Abu Dhabi.

The ITC said customers who use the "ewallet" accounts can use the remaining balance by sending text messages as usual until their balance is zero and then switch to the Darb app.

Customers can top-up their balance on the app by using Mawaqif rechargeable cards.

The Darb app can also be used to pay for Abu Dhabi toll gates.

Updated: April 15, 2022, 12:12 PM
