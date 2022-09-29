'Russia's Google' launches ride-hailing app Yango in Dubai

A new ride-hailing app operated by Russia's answer to Google has hit the road in Dubai after a trial.

Yango, part of web and search engine portal Yandex, launched in Dubai on Thursday.

Commuters can use the service by downloading the Yango app available on App Store and Google Play.

A trial began two weeks ago, with the company saying it saw “good demand” for a permanent roll-out.

Uber, Careem and Hala Taxi are already part of the competitive taxi-hailing market in the emirate.

Commuters can also book taxi services through the RTA Public Transport App, Abu Dhabi Taxi and S’hail App.

A Yango representative said they are expanding to Dubai as there is a “demand for high-quality and high-tech ride-hailing service”.

“Dubai is one of the most influential economic centres of the region attracting investments and people from all over the world,” they said.

“And we believe that comfort and smart technologies that Yango brings to the customers can really make a big change providing a new level of service.”

An image of the Yango app. Photo: Yango

Yango taxis are available in two different tariffs — comfort and premium.

“We focus on high-level service which include amazing cars like Lexus ES and Mercedes S-class,” said the representative.

Lexus ES cars will be available for hire in the comfort range, with GMC Yukon Denali, Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes S-class featured in the premium class.

A trip from the One & Only Royal Mirage hotel to Mall of the Emirates — which is about 8km — will cost Dh52.5 in comfort tariff and Dh56 in premium.

A ride from La Mer Beach to Dubai Mall will typically cost about Dh39 in comfort tariff and Dh42 in premium.

The company said it uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation system.

However, the official did not disclose how many Yango taxis are currently available on Dubai roads.

“Yango doesn’t operate its own cars or drivers. As in most of our markets, we work only with local transportation serviced providers. They select drivers in accordance with local legislation,” the official told The National.

Yango has a presence in more than 20 countries including Finland, Norway, Serbia, Ivory Coast and Ghana. They plan to expand to other parts of Europe as well as Africa and Latin America.

Yandex launched a grocery delivery service from Carrefour supermarkets in Dubai with its robot couriers this year.

The company is viewed as Russia's version of tech giant Google.