RTA saves Dh86 million by reducing electricity, water and fuel consumption

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has managed to bring down its annual costs by Dh86 million through the adoption of a number of green initiatives.

Last year, the transport authority implemented 36 “energy and green economy initiatives” in a bid to reduce its electricity, water and fuel consumption.

The results of a new report showed that it saved 68 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 55 million gallons of water, 21 million litres of gasoline, 1.8 million litres of diesel, and close to 86 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Quote RTA Energy Analysis Report 2021 showed a decrease in the total energy consumption by 18 per cent, and gasoline consumption by 36 per cent Mattar Al Tayer, Roads and Transport Authority

It also diverted about 450,000 tonnes of waste from landfill through effective management practices.

“As compared to the average in the years from 2016 to 2019, RTA Energy Analysis Report 2021 showed a decrease in the total energy consumption by 18 per cent, and gasoline consumption by 36 per cent,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the RTA's board of executive directors.

“This drop is attributed to the increased use of hybrid and electric taxis by Dubai Taxi Corporation, along with a 15 per cent decrease in diesel consumption, despite an increase in the public bus fleet.

“RTA has carried out a process to upgrade its old fleet of buses to replace them with modern buses equipped with eco-friendly Euro 6 engines, compatible with the European specifications for carbon emissions.”

Read more Dubai road project taking shape with construction more than 65 per cent complete

The report also indicated an increase in electricity consumption by 11 per cent, as a result of the running of the 15-kilometre Dubai Metro Route 2020, which includes seven stations, that was opened to serve Expo 2020 Dubai.

A green future

RTA has accomplished more than 95 per cent of its green economy initiatives and projects, and future directions are guided by a range of factors, including soft and shared mobility, sustainable transport, circular economy, self-driving vehicles for passengers and goods, and developing services based on customer needs and future skills.

The transport authority has a well-defined roadmap that aims to achieve zero-emissions from public transport in Dubai by 2050.

Last year, RTA completed numerous road and bridge projects, including roads spanning 138 lane-kilometres with nine flyovers to serve Expo 2020 Dubai. It also opened additional public bus stations, pedestrian bridges, and cycling tracks to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city.