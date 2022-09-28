Dubai Airports says masks no longer required in terminals from today

Masks will be optional in Dubai Airports from Wednesday, officials have confirmed.

The decision comes as Emirates and Flydubai also confirmed that flights do not have to be worn on services into the city.

"It is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective Wednesday, September 28, 2022," a statement from the airport operator read.

"Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can however request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary.

"The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment."

Etihad Airways said on Tuesday that masks on its flights are optional “following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Abu Dhabi”.

Schools, offices, malls and public places took down mask signs on Tuesday, ahead of the loosening of restrictions on Wednesday.