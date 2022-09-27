Emirates and flydubai lift mask rules for flights to the city

Emirates and flydubai have announced passengers are no longer required to wear masks on flights to Dubai from Wednesday.

The two airlines updated their Covid-19 protocols on Tuesday following the UAE government's decision to drop mask mandates in most indoor places.

"Wearing a face mask is optional in the UAE and on Emirates flights," Emirates said on its website.

"If you are travelling from or transiting through Dubai International, the mask rules of your destination will apply throughout your journey."

Flydubai said wearing masks was no longer mandatory on its flights to the emirate.

"Effective from September 28 (Wednesday) passengers travelling to Dubai do not need to wear a face mask while on board their flight," said the carrier in guidance on its website.

"At the airport, wearing a face mask is optional and not mandatory.

It said travellers flying out of Dubai would have to follow mask rules in the destination they were travelling to.

"The requirement for passengers travelling from or through Dubai to wear a face mask is determined by the rules applicable at the final destination or transit point.

Face coverings will be optional in most indoor public places from Wednesday, the UAE's crisis authority has said.

People will be required to wear masks only in places of worship, hospitals and on public transport.

The decision was announced in a televised briefing on Monday.

The use of masks in indoor public places has been in effect for two and a half years.

