Video shows dangers of distracted driving after multi-car collision in Abu Dhabi

Video released by Abu Dhabi Police has shown a multi-car collision caused by a distracted driver who failed to spot a car that had broken down in the middle of the road.

The CCTV footage, released on the force's social media channels on Friday, shows a small car slowing to a halt on a busy motorway in Abu Dhabi after suffering what appears to be a fault with the vehicle.

While several cars travelling behind it switch lanes to avoid a collision, a van fails to spot the stationary vehicle and collides into it at speed, despite a warning triangle being placed on the road to alert oncoming traffic.

The force of the collision throws the car across several lanes and the van collides with a third vehicle, which then hits into the back of a school bus parked at the side of the road.

Most other vehicles can then be seen slowing down to avoid the pile-up, with debris strewn across the road.

The force urged drivers to try to move to the hard shoulder, if possible, in the event of a break down and advised motorists to stay alert to vehicles that may be in difficulty on the road.

Abu Dhabi Police frequently posts videos showing traffic breaches as part of a safety drive to reduce road incidents and accidents.