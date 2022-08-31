Abu Dhabi motorists to be fined Dh1,000 for driving too close to school buses

Abu Dhabi Police have released a video on social media reminding motorists to halt when school buses have their 'stop' sign in use.

Drivers who fail to do so will incur a fine of Dh1,000 and receive 10 penalty points on their licences.

Police said the sign requires all vehicles on both sides of the bus to stop at a minimum distance of five metres.

School bus drivers who do not use the ‘stop’ sign will be fined Dh500 and six traffic points will be added to their licences.

بالفيديو | وعبر التوعية المرورية الرقمية.. شرطة أبوظبي تحث سائقي المركبات على ضرورة الالتزام بالوقوف الكامل عند فتح ذراع (قف) الجانبية للحافلات المدرسية في كلا الاتجاهين، بمسافة لا تقل عن خمسة أمتار، لضمان عبور الطلبة بسلامة وأمان موضحة أنه سيتم تطبيق غرامة قدرها 1000 درهم، و 10 نقاط مرورية، في حالة عدم توقف السائقين، عند مشاهدة إشارة "قف"، الخاصة بحافلات نقل طلبة المدارس وغرامة قدرها 500 درهم، و 6 نقاط مرورية، عند عدم التزام سائق الحافلة بفتح اشارة "قف". #التوعية_المرورية_الرقمية #العودة_للمدارس #ذراع_قف #في_أبوظبي ‏#InAbuDhabi #أبوظبي_أمن_وسلامة ‏#Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #الإمارات #أبوظبي #شرطة_أبوظبي #أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي #الإعلام_الأمني ‏#UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice #ADPolice_news ‏#security_media Posted by Abu Dhabi Police on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

As per rules by the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, school bus drivers must also use their hazard lights when pupils are crossing roads from designated areas.

This is a part of a new campaign called ‘For Your Safety and Your Children Are In Safe Hands’ that focuses on increasing school bus safety during the new academic year.

Safety rules require bus drivers to carry out daily maintenance checks on the vehicles.

They must obey speed limits, ensure they keep to the designated routes and see that the bus is empty at the end of their journeys.