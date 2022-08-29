Heavy traffic expected as pupils go back to school

Busy roads are expected across the country on Monday as pupils return to school after the summer break.

Police urged drivers to be cautious around schools and school buses in particular, as more than one million pupils go back to classes.

Flexible working arrangements at many companies are expected to ease the morning rush, compared with previous years.

In Dubai, police urged drivers to help them record “a day without accidents”.

Motorists who sign an online pledge to take better care on the roads will be entered into a draw for valuable gifts if they keep their promise.

______________________________________

New UAE schools opening this month: in pictures

Expand Autoplay Bloom Education is launching its first school in the UAE this year, Bloom World Academy in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

______________________________________

“Dubai Police aim to have zero accidents on the roads with the start of the new school year,” said Brig Saif Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department at Dubai Police.

Congestion tends to be particularly heavy on Al Ittihad Road between Dubai and Sharjah, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, which links central Dubai to its suburbs, and Hessa Street, where at least a dozen major schools are located.

Local roads around Jumeirah and Umm Seqiem, where many nurseries and primary schools are located, tend to be congested as well.

“It is important to stop when the stop signs are flagged and not to overtake the school buses. Such violations would result in penalties of Dh1,000 and black points as per traffic law,” said Brig Al Mazroui.

“Motorists should follow the speed limit, not using their phones while driving or being distracted with anything, as well as stay in their lanes. Bus drivers should follow safety and traffic regulations,” he said.

Butti Al Falasi, director of Dubai Police's Security Awareness Department, invited motorists to log on to Dubai Police's official website to sign the safety pledge.

“Motorists who sign the online pledge will be part of a draw to pick lucky drivers for gifts as well as an appreciation certificate issued by Dubai Police,” said Mr Al Falasi.

Traffic Safety tips

Watch out for extra traffic guidance and follow the directions of school staff, traffic guides or police

Drivers dropping or collecting children must not obstruct traffic

Park your vehicle safely, even if it's only a few steps away from the school

Do not park in non-dedicated areas or in the second lane

Parents dropping or collecting children should guide them and/or give them safety instructions to reach the school/your vehicle safely

If you have improvement proposals for your school, engage with the school administration to articulate those

Covid rules for schools returning this week: in pictures