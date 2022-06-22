Dubai International Airport reopens northern runway after upgrade

The northern runway at Dubai International Airport reopened on Wednesday and the first flight took off at midday.

The runway upgrade started on May 9 and work involved resurfacing the entire 4.5-kilometre northern runway, strengthening the wider runway strip, reinforcing the paving on major taxiway points and repairing drainage.

Aeronautical ground lighting, navigational aids and meteorological equipment were also replaced, and a navigation aids substation was relocated.

More than 400 engineers and experts and about 3,800 people were involved in the project.

The airport's Twitter account celebrated the completion of the project by posting pictures of the first flight to take off from the runway after its reopening.

“And that's a wrap! The Northern Runway Rehabilitation programme is now complete and DXB is back to a dual-runway operation,” the airport tweeted.

Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, is the base for long-haul airline Emirates and discount airline flydubai.

The last time this level of work was carried out on the northern runway was in 2014, while in 2019, the site closed its southern runway from April 16 to May 30 for resurfacing and replacement of ground lighting.

While the runway work was under way, the emirate's second hub, Dubai World Central (DWC), handled more than 1,000 flights from several international airlines, including flydubai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Gulf Air, Air India Express and Qatar Airways.

