Etihad Rail meets Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road in new milestone

Bridge will allow trains to enter Jebel Ali terminal

Sarah Forster
Jun 22, 2022
Developers of the Etihad Rail train line have released a video showing the project's progress.

Aerial footage shot using drones shows the development of the rail bridge on the E11, Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai.

The bridge will allow carriages to access the Jebal Ali rail terminal, allowing the movement of goods locally and internationally.

Last month, Etihad Rail released footage that showed the construction of the UAE's highest railway bridge, in Fujairah.

The video, posted to its social media account, shows work well under way on the 600-metre bridge in Al Bithnah.

The bridge passes through the Hajar Mountains, with towns and farms visible in the background.

"The National Railway Network will play a pivotal role in providing new economic opportunities, facilitate trade and transportation of freight across the country, resulting in increased levels of efficiency and productivity while driving the economic growth of the country," the company said on Twitter.

The 1,200-kilometre line will slash the journey time from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah to one hour and 40 minutes, stretching from the UAE border with Saudi Arabia in the west to Oman in the east.

Dubai communities along the Etihad Rail line – in pictures

Al Furjan: the average sales price of an apartment as of May 2022 is Dh595,187 and the average sales price of a villa is Dh2.1m. All pricing supplied by Allsopp & Allsopp. Image courtesy Nakheel

Updated: June 22, 2022, 9:30 AM
