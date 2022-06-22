Etihad Rail meets Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road in new milestone

Developers of the Etihad Rail train line have released a video showing the project's progress.

Aerial footage shot using drones shows the development of the rail bridge on the E11, Sheikh Zayed Road, in Dubai.

The bridge will allow carriages to access the Jebal Ali rail terminal, allowing the movement of goods locally and internationally.

A first look at the latest construction progress of our rail bridge on the E11, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Our bridge built on E11 will enable trains to enter the Jebal Ali rail terminal promoting the facilitation of trade both internationally and regionally. pic.twitter.com/45oGeR323j — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) June 22, 2022

Last month, Etihad Rail released footage that showed the construction of the UAE's highest railway bridge, in Fujairah.

The video, posted to its social media account, shows work well under way on the 600-metre bridge in Al Bithnah.

The bridge passes through the Hajar Mountains, with towns and farms visible in the background.

"The National Railway Network will play a pivotal role in providing new economic opportunities, facilitate trade and transportation of freight across the country, resulting in increased levels of efficiency and productivity while driving the economic growth of the country," the company said on Twitter.

The 1,200-kilometre line will slash the journey time from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah to one hour and 40 minutes, stretching from the UAE border with Saudi Arabia in the west to Oman in the east.

