Dubai International Airport sets goal to reduce landfill waste by 60 per cent

A new waste management programme being implemented by Dubai Airports has set a goal to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill from Dubai International Airport (DXB) by 60 per cent.

The initiative is being kicked off on World Environment Day 2022, marked every June 5, and aims to hit its goal of cutting landfill waste by summer next year.

The programme includes a food waste treatment plan that will collect and compost more than 2,000 tonnes of food waste created by the airport's food and beverage outlets, as well as the lounges and hotels on site.

Food left to decompose in landfills creates methane gas, a chemical compound 72 times more harmful to the environment than carbon dioxide.

Dubai Airports is partnering with Sharjah-based recycling company Bee'ah, which uses a 'biodigester' compost system to rapidly break down leftover food into compost and clean waste water. This system has been installed at multiple locations across DXB.

The programme has already reduced food waste by more than 40 per cent, and spurred the implementation of an initiative that collects 100 per cent of cooking oil used by the outlets to convert it to biodiesel fuel.

“Capturing and diverting all forms of waste from landfills is a strategically important component of our waste management programme," said Jamal Zaal, vice president of safety and sustainability at Dubai Airports.

"While airport operations contribute a very small percentage of the overall waste generated at DXB, we are working in close partnership with airlines, F&B facilities, and all other partners across the airport to make a unified commitment to achieving and surpassing our 60% waste reduction objective."

World Environment Day is led by the United Nations Environment Programme and is observed by citizens and companies around the world. Held annually since 1974, it has grown into one of the largest global platforms for environmental outreach.

This year's host is Sweden, using the campaign slogan “Only One Earth”.

“BEEAH Group is committed to being Dubai Airports’ partner to create a range of innovative new programmes to capture and find a useful purpose for all forms of waste in the most practical and impactful ways possible," said Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, chief executive of Bee’ah.

"Deploying Power Knot technology across all DXB terminals and concourses is a great example of that innovation and will put us on the path to achieve our goal of eliminating food waste and achieving our waste diversion targets.”

