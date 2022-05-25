Free shuttle service and discounted taxi rides for Dubai airports during runway closure

Passengers who need to transfer between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) can use a free shuttle service, Dubai Airports has said.

The service will operate every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day, and is being offered to assist passengers arriving at DXB whose connecting flights have been moved to DWC owing to the closure of the northern runway at the international airport.

Discounts on Uber services and Roads and Transport Authority taxis are also available to travellers who need to make a connecting flight.

Uber uses must enter the code "DWC2022" when making a booking on the app, although it is unclear what discount is being offered.

RTA taxis will remove the fixed start fee for passengers travelling from DWC.

DWC airport also has 2,500 parking spaces for travellers who will start their journey in Dubai and wishing to drive themselves.

The Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at DXB began on May 9 and will run until June 22.

Dubai Airports has advised all passengers to check their flight information before heading to their departure airport. Travellers are urged to allow extra time to get through security to avoid delays when reaching their gate.

