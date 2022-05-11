Dubai Airports celebrates first Emirati firefighters to graduate from training scheme

The number of Emirati firefighters at Dubai Airports is set to rise as its emergency services training programme celebrates its first batch of graduates.

Twenty-three UAE citizens will now be available for recruitment by Dubai Airports to its firefighting team.

Dubai Airports' 14-week course was structured to get more Emiratis trained to the standards needed to work on the front line at one of the busiest airports in the world.

The course prepared trainees for work at the airports' Fire Services department and improved their overall knowledge of the aviation sector.

Participants went through of six weeks of English-language study and eight weeks of intensive training by the International Fire Training Centre-Serco at Dubai World Central airport.

Dubai Airports' Fire Services department works across two airports in the emirate and is equipped with a fleet of Rosenbauer emergency vehicles. These come with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls.

At each location there are also domestic vehicles, a mobile incident command vehicle, water tankers and rescue stairs.

“This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and is part of Dubai Airports’ broader commitment to support our Emiratisation goals while empowering young Emirati leaders to compete and become part of the workforce at one of world’s most important aviation hubs,” said the airport's chief operating officer, Majed Al Joker.

UAE citizens who want to apply to the fire services training programme can apply here.