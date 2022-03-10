Crash blocks traffic on the Dubai to Al Ain road

A crash blocked traffic on the Dubai to Al Ain road during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The accident caused long tailbacks under the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road bridge, towards Dubai.

Traffic was crawling past the affected area near Silicon Oasis.

Police were on the scene.

#حالة_الطرق | #حادث معرقل لحركة السير على شارع دبي العين بإتجاه دبي تحت جسر شارع الشيخ محمد بن زايد، يرجى اخذ الحيطة و الحذر pic.twitter.com/KdW8Q94PVd — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 10, 2022

According to navigation app Waze, traffic was backed up in both directions under the bridge following the crash, with tailbacks forming near the Rawiyah Bus Depot, stretching up to near Liwan.

Cars were also reduced to a crawl on nearby Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, past International Academic City.

