Crash blocks traffic on the Dubai to Al Ain road

Tailbacks were reported on Thursday morning

An accident near the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road bridge on Dubai to Al Ain Road caused traffic on Thursday morning. Photo: Waze
Gillian Duncan
Mar 10, 2022

A crash blocked traffic on the Dubai to Al Ain road during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The accident caused long tailbacks under the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road bridge, towards Dubai.

Traffic was crawling past the affected area near Silicon Oasis.

Police were on the scene.

According to navigation app Waze, traffic was backed up in both directions under the bridge following the crash, with tailbacks forming near the Rawiyah Bus Depot, stretching up to near Liwan.

Cars were also reduced to a crawl on nearby Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, past International Academic City.

More to follow

Updated: March 10, 2022, 6:02 AM
