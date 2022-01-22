Dubai Police fine hundreds of drivers for creating nuisance in residential community

Dubai Police have fined hundreds of motorists and confiscated vehicles in a residential community in Dubai.

The force said action was taken against reckless drivers after receiving several complaints from residents of Al Ruwayyah in the past two months.

The community is located on Dubai-Al Ain road and comprises low-rise residential apartments, villas and commercial spaces. It is a quiet area with farms and stables.

Dubai Police said they issued fines against 526 motorists and seized 210 vehicles for serious traffic offences that risked the lives of road users.

The fines were primarily issued for reckless driving. Offences also included driving in the opposite direction of traffic or without number plates.

“The crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports we received from residents in the area,” said Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic Police.

He said each motorist found guilty of endangering the lives of others was fined Dh2,000.

Their vehicles were impounded for 60 days and 23 black points were added to their licences.

Other drivers who were caught with modified cars received fines of Dh1,000 each, 12 traffic points and had their cars impounded for a month.

“Those who drove a vehicle without a number plate received a fine of Dh400,” he said.

"Despite repeated warnings, awareness campaigns and appeals to the public to abide by traffic rules, we unfortunately still see some reckless drivers risking lives."

He urged members of the public to report dangerous drivers via the 'We Are All Police' programme on Dubai Police’s app or by calling 901.