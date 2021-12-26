Abu Dhabi road renamed after urban planner who helped shape the city

An urban planner who helped shape Abu Dhabi's architectural development in the 1960s and 70s has been honoured by having a road named after him.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street on Sunday.

The street was formerly known as Al Sough Street and runs adjacent to the Abu Dhabi Municipality building, in recognition of the urban planner’s role in shaping the capital’s architectural development.

Dr Makhlouf served as an urban planning consultant for the United Nations before moving to Abu Dhabi in 1968. He was appointed director of the Department of Urban Planning by the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

Dr Makhlouf, who died on December 14, 2021, aged 98, was also a lecturer at UAE University’s Department of Architecture between 1983 and 1985. He received the Abu Dhabi Award in 2010 from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in recognition of his contributions to Abu Dhabi’s urban and architectural renaissance.

“Dr Makhlouf was instrumental in the planning and design of Abu Dhabi’s urban environment and conducted several studies into the future development of the city of Abu Dhabi," said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

"Renaming Al Sough Street to honour his name and contributions is a testament to the legacy he leaves behind.”

Dr Makhlouf's surviving legacy includes the Zayed National Stadium – now Sports City – one of the capital’s most striking architectural designs

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials and family members of the late Dr Makhlouf.