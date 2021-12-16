The rich legacy of an Abu Dhabi city planner

With regard to Rory Reynolds's report City planner behind Abu Dhabi's layout dies aged 98 (December 14): his urban planning legacy of the "watermelon superblocks" will live forever. RIP Dr Makhlouf.

Apostolos Kyriazis, Abu Dhabi

RIP Dr Abdulrahman Makhlouf. His foresight really did make Abu Dhabi into a well-planned capital. People who've lived here decades are grateful for the planning that must have gone into making the city's grid system. It's a great city to live in.

Jacob George, Abu Dhabi

A great experience at Expo 2020 Dubai

With reference to your article Lionel Messi wows fans with Expo 2020 Dubai visit (December 13): it was really a pleasure to visit this beautiful event. During my visit, I truly felt they wanted to leave no one behind, to build bridges, move forward together, and explore the great challenges humanity is facing today. It was a wonderful amalgamation of technology, innovation and diverse cultural heritage of various participating countries. The theme ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ is well-conceived and speaks a lot about the foresightedness of the organizers of the event. Free entry to the Expo came as a relief to senior citizens, who received very courteous treatment at every point, even walking into the pavilions. It was a great experience.

Dr Shiben Krishen Raina, Dubai

Condolences for the lives lost in Kashmir gunfire

I am writing to you with respect to Taniya Dutta's article Three Indian police killed in Kashmir after militants spray bus with gunfire (December 14): the recent militant attack in the Kashmir valley was resonant of past violence and yet no less horrific. The attack took place despite the precautionary measures and safety equipment afforded by the Indian government to policemen and civilians. Such threats are devastating and highly unacceptable. In recent months, many policemen have lost their lives. I am confident the Indian government will take measures to prevent the likelihoods of such attacks in the future. It is deeply tragic for the families of victims. My condolences to the families of the three policemen.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Ways of seeing

With reference to Leen Alfaisal's video Visually impaired Egyptian photographer works through touch and sound (December 14): that is a courageous act. Not everyone in her shoes would be able to overcome an obstacle in such a manner. I wish her all the best.

Danilo Naguit, Manila, Philippines