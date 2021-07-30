UAE petrol prices rise for sixth month in a row in August

Jul 30, 2021

Motorists in the UAE will pay more at the fuel pumps in August – the sixth consecutive month that prices have risen.

The Fuel Price Committee announced an increase of about 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent for petrol and 1.2 per cent for diesel. The prices at the pumps will be the highest since June 2019, data collated by The National shows.

The breakdown per litre is as follows:

Super 98: Dh2.58 – up from Dh2.47 in July

• Special 95: Dh2.47 – up from Dh2.35 in July

• Diesel: Dh2.45 – up from Dh2.42 in July

• E-Plus 91 petrol - Dh2.39 – up from Dh2.28 in July

Petrol prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

However, they were held by the Fuel Price Committee last year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They then started to adjust again in March.

