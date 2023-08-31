Flydubai announces flights to Mombasa, Kenya's coastal gem

Low-cost carrier flydubai is set to become the first UAE airline to fly to Mombasa.

It will run four weekly services to Kenya's south-east coastal city from January.

Mombasa, a leading import-export port, is known for its white sandy beaches and high-class resorts. It's the country's most popular tourist destination and second largest city after the capital Nairobi.

It's also the country's oldest city, with about 2,000 years worth of history and heritage steeped in Arabian, Indian, European and African influences, making it popular with those looking to explore cultural landmarks.

Mombasa sits on Kenya's eastern coastline along the Indian Ocean. Photo: Shutterstock

Flights to Moi International Airport will take off from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The services expand the carrier's Africa network to 11 destinations in 10 countries, including Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar (Tanzania), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

Emirates will also codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive of flydubai, says the move is part of the airline's commitment to opening up to underserved markets.

"Dubai has seen steady growth in investment from Africa since Expo 2020, with more than 26,000 African companies registered with Dubai Chamber," he adds.

"Our direct flights to Mombasa from January and our growing operations in Africa will further support free flows of trade and tourism between the UAE and the East African markets.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, flydubai's senior vice president of commercial operations, adds: "Mombasa will be another great destination on our network for passengers from the UAE, GCC and Europe seeking pristine beaches, wildlife parks and cultural experiences."

Return tickets in economy lite will start at Dh1,600 and business class fares will start at Dh4,200.