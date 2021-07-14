Free parking in Dubai for Eid Al Adha

na30 JUL dubai parking All paid parking zones in Dubai - except multi-level parking lots – will be free for Eid Al Adha. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office (Parking will be free in Dubai from March 31 until April 13. Courtesy -)

Public parking will be free across Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said charges would be waived from Monday to Thursday next week.

However, multistorey car parks will continue to charge motorists during this period.

Workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy a four-day break for the festival this year.

Key public transport services will continue to operate.

Dubai Metro’s red and green line services will run from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1am.

On Friday, July 23, the service starts at 10am and finishes at 1am, with journeys on Saturday, July 24, operating from 5am until midnight.

The tram will operate from 6am to 1am from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1am on Friday with the Saturday service beginning at 6am and running until midnight.

The bus service in Dubai will run at Gold Souq Station from 4.30am until 12.30am.

The service at Al Ghubaiba Station starts at 4.15am and runs until 1am.

Satwa Station services will run from 4.30am until 11pm, except for the C01 route, which will be continuous.

Al Qusais Station services start at 4.30am and run until 12.04am, with journeys from Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am until 11.30pm. Jebel Ali Station services will be running from 4.58am until 12.15am.

Metro link bus services from Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in operation from 5am until 1.10am.

Intercity bus and commercial coaches will be available from Al Ghubaiba from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am, Etisalat Metro Station from 6am until 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.20am to 10.40pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

The water bus will operate from stations at Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace and Marina Promenade from 12pm until 12am, noon to midnight.

The tourist services will run from 4pm to 11pm.

The water taxi will operate on demand and will be available between 12pm and 8pm. Pre-booking is required.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

THE SPECS Engine: 3-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 424hp Torque: 580 Nm Price: From Dh399,000 On sale: Now

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

