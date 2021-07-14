Free parking in Dubai for Eid Al Adha

Public parking will be free across Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said charges would be waived from Monday to Thursday next week.
However, multistorey car parks will continue to charge motorists during this period.
Workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy a four-day break for the festival this year.
Key public transport services will continue to operate.
Dubai Metro’s red and green line services will run from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1am.
On Friday, July 23, the service starts at 10am and finishes at 1am, with journeys on Saturday, July 24, operating from 5am until midnight.
The tram will operate from 6am to 1am from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1am on Friday with the Saturday service beginning at 6am and running until midnight.
The bus service in Dubai will run at Gold Souq Station from 4.30am until 12.30am.
The service at Al Ghubaiba Station starts at 4.15am and runs until 1am.
Satwa Station services will run from 4.30am until 11pm, except for the C01 route, which will be continuous.
Al Qusais Station services start at 4.30am and run until 12.04am, with journeys from Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am until 11.30pm. Jebel Ali Station services will be running from 4.58am until 12.15am.
Metro link bus services from Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in operation from 5am until 1.10am.
Intercity bus and commercial coaches will be available from Al Ghubaiba from 6.40am to 10.20pm, Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15am, Etisalat Metro Station from 6am until 9pm, Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.20am to 10.40pm, and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30pm.
The water bus will operate from stations at Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace and Marina Promenade from 12pm until 12am, noon to midnight.
The tourist services will run from 4pm to 11pm.
The water taxi will operate on demand and will be available between 12pm and 8pm. Pre-booking is required.
