Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Crown Prince of Ajman

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, exchanged Ramadan greetings with Ajman's Crown Prince on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for talks at Zabeel Palace.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council and a number of other dignitaries, ministers and senior officials.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosts Ruler of Umm Al Quwain in Dubai

The UAE's leaders regularly gather during the holy month and often host iftar events attended by ministers, officials and Emiratis.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at the Shindagha Majlis, last week.

President Sheikh Mohamed has also held iftar receptions at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi during Ramadan.