Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Emirati tribes for Ramadan reception

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed senior dignitaries from Emirati tribes at a Ramadan reception on Wednesday evening.

Sheikh Mohammed exchanged greetings with the guests and hosted an iftar banquet at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

He was joined at the gathering by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, and other sheikhs and dignitaries.

UAE leaders regularly receive ministers, officials and Emirati citizens during the holy month.

