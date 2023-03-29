President Sheikh Mohamed hosts iftar gathering in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted an iftar reception at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.

The UAE leader exchanged Ramadan greetings with dignitaries, ministers and Emirati citizens.

The visiting party prayed for the goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity of the Emirates and its people.

Among those in attendance were Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra and GCC secretary general Jasem Al Budaiwi.

The gathering was the second held by Sheikh Mohamed since the start of the holy month, after he welcomed well-wishers to Al Bateen Palace on Friday.

Worshippers gathered in mosques across the UAE on Thursday to mark the start of Ramadan.

The holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims around the world.

It is a time for reflection and spending time with loved ones.

Sheikh Mohamed last week called for “peace and harmony” for people in the UAE and around the globe on the eve of Ramadan and expressed his wish for a “blessed month of reflection”.