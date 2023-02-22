Sheikh Khaled inaugurates locally made vessel for Emirati navy

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated the Tunb Al Kubra, a locally made vessel that will join the Emirati navy.

Developed and manufactured by Al Fattan Ship Industry, the vessel will be used to provide logistical support for naval formations, transport officers and supplies, and assist in medical evacuations during crises and emergencies.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on its state-of-the-art capabilities, including an advanced threat-monitoring system, state news agency Wam reported.

The vessel also has a helipad that can be used during maritime defence operations, at Naval Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Rear Admiral pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Staff Maj Gen pilot Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Maj Gen Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, head of Administration and Manpower at the UAE Armed Forces, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, Mohamed Rashid Al Rumaithi, chairman of Al Fattan Holding Investment Company and other senior officials.

خالد بن محمد بن زايد يدشّن سفينة الإنزال البحري "طنب الكبرى" التي جرى تطويرها وتصنيعها من قِبَل شركات إماراتية وتتميز بقدرات دفاعية نوعية. pic.twitter.com/NZ62FicRYS — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 22, 2023

Navdex is a leading global defence industry event that attracts experts and innovators from around the world to share knowledge, build partnerships, and display new products and technologies being developed by UAE-based and international companies.

The event runs alongside the International Defence Exhibition and Conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until February 24.

At the weekend, naval vessels from around the world sailed into Abu Dhabi.

Seven ships from Pakistan, Bahrain, the UK, Italy, China, India and the UAE entered the Mussaffah canal and travelled to Adnec Marina.

The vessels will be on display at Adnec Port and Zayed Port for the duration of the exhibition.