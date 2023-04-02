Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosts Ruler of Umm Al Quwain in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of Ruler of Dubai, has hosted Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at the Shindagha Majlis.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Saud exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

They were joined at the meeting by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, were also in attendance along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

UAE leaders regularly come together during Ramadan and often host iftar events attended by ministers, officials and Emirati citizens.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed senior dignitaries from Emirati tribes at a Ramadan reception on Wednesday evening.

He exchanged greetings with the guests and hosted an iftar banquet at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

President Sheikh Mohamed held an iftar reception at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening.

The visiting party prayed for the goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity of the Emirates and its people.

The gathering was the second hosted by the President since the start of the holy month.