Why fasting during Ramadan can be good for your health

Fasting is one of the cornerstones of Islam and an obligation for all Muslims during Ramadan.

Worshippers abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset throughout the holy month to strengthen their faith and allow for a deeper reflection of their lives.

Periods of fasting are not only carried out in Ramadan, however, and can benefit body and mind, as well as the soul.

Intermittent fasting is a dieting trend beloved not only by celebrities, but which has won widespread support from the medical community.

Burjeel Hospital, part of one of the UAE's leading healthcare networks, states on its website that studies on fasting have shown it can reduce the risk of cancer and hypertension, increase brain function and lower inflammation.

The long-term benefits of fasting

Many immune disorders cause inflammation of body parts and doctors say fasting can alleviate the symptoms.

Dr Suresh Kanchinadham, a rheumatology specialist at Life Line Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said fasting can slow the production of molecules that cause inflammation, known as cytokines.

Cytokines are small proteins that are crucial in controlling the growth and activity of other immune system cells and blood cells.

Fasting also causes changes in gut bacteria which can help to improve immune system function and help with weight loss.

“Intermittent fasting has been shown to be beneficial in disorders related to inflammation, such as arthritis, asthma, Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis and even cancer,” Dr Kanchinadham said.

“One of the best demonstrations of the beneficial effects of fasting is in the management of rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers have found that during fasting, there was a reduction in pain and inflammation in patients who have rheumatoid arthritis.”

There is no need to avoid fasting if suffering from an autoimmune disorder, unless advised to do so by a healthcare professional.

“You can fast if your disease is not severe and no aggressive treatment is needed," said Dr Eman Wagih, specialist rheumatologist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

"Fasting can improve disease activities as it decreases the inflammatory substances in our body and decreases fat, and inflammatory markers.”

But there are exceptions, he cautioned.

“People with severe disease and people who receive multiple drugs and patients on biological therapies ― they can feel some tiredness after taking their medicines and other side effects, so in this situation we suggest no fasting without medical advice.”

Importance of a healthy diet

Fasting is not an instant cure for those struggling with inflammation, however.

People are urged to maintain a healthy diet to see continued benefits.

“It is important to note that after the regular diet is resumed following fasting, inflammation returns unless a healthy diet follows the fasting period,” Dr Kanchinadham said.

“A diet rich in whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, fatty fish, whole grains, nuts, and beans, but low in processed foods and saturated fat, is essential for overall health and can help reduce inflammation.

“It is also essential that patients with gouty arthritis stay hydrated before fasting to prevent uric acid rise and flare of arthritis,” he said.