Bidens wish 'Ramadan Kareem' to US and global Muslim community

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday wished a "blessed and peaceful Ramadan" to Muslims, referring to recent events and the many contributions from the US Islamic community.

"Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"Muslim Americans continue to strengthen our nation’s diverse tapestry, generation after generation."

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic — or Hijri — calendar, believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

"During this sacred time of reflection, the United States also reaffirms our support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation," Mr Biden said.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Turkey and Syria, who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes, and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer’s floods."

About 1.9 billion people globally are practising Muslims. Between four and six million Americans identify as Muslim.

Mr Biden has wished Ramadan Kareem each year during his presidency, and hosted an Eid Al Fitr reception at the White House last year.

Those taking part in the Ramadan fast do not eat, drink, smoke or even chew gum from sunrise to sunset every day.

"Today especially, we remember the universal human right to practise, pray and preach our faiths peacefully and openly," Mr Biden said.