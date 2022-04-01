Biden, first lady send Ramadan best wishes to those celebrating

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill have released a statement on Friday marking the occasion of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic — or Hijri — calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days.

"Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.

"For so many around the globe, including fellow Americans all across the country, this sacred month is a time for reflection and spiritual growth. Communities come together to practice forgiveness and resilience, to show compassion and generosity of spirit to those in need, of giving, and to celebrate the many blessings of life with loved ones," the statement read.

Mr Biden referenced the Quran in a quote, “whoever does even an atom’s weight of good will see its results”.

"During this holy month, as Muslims everywhere honor God’s great mercy let us also renew our shared commitment to show kindness, mercy, and understanding to one another. Let us honor the simple yet profound truth that all people are equal in dignity and rights," Mr Biden's statement continued.

National Arab American Heritage Month

Friday also marked the start of National Arab American Heritage Month.

April's celebration comes after the Arab American community passed several historic milestones since the start of 2021, including the election of the first Arab American mayor in Dearborn, Michigan.

“This month, we recognise National Arab American Heritage Month and honour the contributions of this diverse community to America,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Immigrants with origins from the Arab world have been arriving to the United States since before our country’s independence and have contributed to our nation’s advancements in science, business, technology, foreign policy, and national security.”

Mr Blinken's statement recognised former ambassador Philip Habib, who helped reach a peace agreement in Vietnam and a ceasefire in Lebanon in the 1970s.

“The Department is fortunate to have had these and so many other talented Arab American colleagues, who strive every day to protect and promote the interests and values of the American people, while representing the United States to the world,” Mr Blinken said.

The National Arab American Month was begun unofficially in 2017 by the non-profit Arab American Foundation, which started an effort to gain federal recognition. The US State Department formalised the holiday month last year.

The Arab American Foundation said it had received a letter from President Joe Biden stating: “Arab Americans make us stronger and help us form a more diverse and vibrant America.”

The Arab American population in the US is estimated to be more than 3.5 million people, with communities across several states. It is, however, difficult to know full numbers because “Arab” is not an option on the US census.