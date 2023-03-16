What is a Ramadan calendar and where can you get one?

For centuries, Advent calendars have helped people count down to Christmas.

More recently, the same experience has been created for those observing Ramadan, which is expected to fall on March 23 in the UAE.

On each of day of the holy month, the calendars will reveal a riddle, story or a gift, from chocolates to small beauty products. The Advent calendar-style countdown to Eid Al Fitr can make for great seasonal gift ideas, or as an engaging activity for children.

Here, The National rounds up some of the Ramadan calendars you can check out.

Bateel

Noor Calendar by Bateel; Dh395. Photo: Bateel

The Saudi brand's Noor Calendar features 30 drawers filled with a selection of Bateel sweets.

Best as a gifting option, you can customise the calendar and choose from a variety of wrapped plain dates, or khidri dates with candied lemon and orange peel or khidri dates with almonds.

Dh395; available on bateel.com

L'Occitane

The French cosmetics brand tapped Jordanian illustrator Aya Mobaydeen to design its Ramadan calendar, which has boxes in different sizes, each housing a small beauty product.

Once opened and flipped, the boxes reveal parts of an illustration of a village. Aside from the products, the boxes also have questions, as an ode to Ramadan fawazeer (riddles) traditions. The riddles are part of a digital game where customers have the chance to get more treats from L'Occitane.

Products include an almond soap, facial serum, pillow mist and shower gel tucked randomly inside the cardboard boxes.

Dh349; available on ae.loccitane.com

Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero Rocher; Dh99.75; Photo: Ferrero Rocher

The Italian chocolatier has a Ferrero Collection in the style of a Ramadan calendar, with 30 pieces of its signature hazelnut treats for each day of the holy month.

Dh99.75; available on spinneys.com

Myriam K

Founded by UAE resident Myriam Keramane, the cosmetic brand is known for its hair care products, from oils to supplements. Some of its most famous items will be featured in the seven-day Ramadan calendar gift set, including hair perfume, vegan hair supplement, hair mask and beard oil.

Dh725; available on ounass.ae

Kinder

Specifically created for children, the chocolate brand's Ramadan range includes a house-shaped calendar. Flipping a window open reveals a sweet treat, accompanied by a suggestion of a good deed based on Ramadan values.

Dh36.25; available on carrefouruae.com

Candylicious

The pink and green sweet box from the candy chain opens with a pop-up Ramadan village and an illustration of the Dubai skyline as the backdrop. Thirty chocolates and candies are included in the limited-edition calendar, suggested to be taken every day after iftar.

Dh149; available at all Candylicious stores