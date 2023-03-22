UAE sends 200 tonnes of dates to people affected by earthquake in Turkey

The UAE has sent 200 tonnes of dates to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, it was announced on Wednesday.

The dates will be given to people in 11 affected areas during the holy month as part of the Operation Gallant Knight 2 initiative.

"The initiative [will] provide assistance to affected families and alleviate their suffering ahead of the holy month," state news agency Wam reported.

The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.

On Tuesday, the Emirates Red Crescent also distributed about 1,500 school bags and stationery kits to pupils in Latakia province in Syria.

The UAE is continuing its efforts to support people in Syria by providing food, medical supplies and medicine.

