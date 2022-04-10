One Billion Meals campaign hits 76-million mark in less than a week

In less than a week, the UAE's One Billion Meals initiative has already received enough donations to provide 76 million meals to people in need around the world.

The largest food donation drive in the region is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and supports the underprivileged and hungry in 50 countries.

When allocating meals, special emphasis is placed on vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and displaced people, and victims of disasters.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, shared a message online praising the campaign and the people donating to its cause.

The visionary One Billion Meals initiative, launched by my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, has received generous support from the UAE people. Its success is a testament to our country’s humanitarian values and our longstanding commitment to helping those in need. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 10, 2022

So far, 45,491 donors have rallied behind the initiative and more are being requested to join the campaign through the official website www.1billionmeals.ae.

Running concurrently with the initiative is the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched during Ramadan last year and collected enough donations to fund 220 million meals. These meals have since been distributed globally.

The responses to the Dubai Ruler's initiative, "are rooted in the people’s ethical responsibility and humanitarian commitment”, said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI.

“The One Billion Meals initiative reaches the poor and needy around the world with food support they desperately need, and it reflects the well-established values of giving and solidarity in the UAE thanks to the directives of its wise leadership and the keenness of all segments of its society to support humanitarian work.”

The One Billion Meals initiative works in co-ordination with the UN’s World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, the UAE Food Bank and charity organisations in the beneficiary countries.