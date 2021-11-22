Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan unveils new Al Maktoum family portrait

Painting features three generations of the emirate's ruling family

Kelly Clarke
Nov 22, 2021

In a touching tribute to UAE history before National Day on December 2, Dubai’s ruling family released a new family portrait on Monday.

In a post on a Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a painting that captures three generations of the Maktoum family.

The painting shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sitting with his sons Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, below a framed picture of his late father and one of the founding fathers of the UAE, Sheikh Rashid.

Simply captioned “generations’ pride”, the artwork was released less than two weeks before the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Significant moments in UAE history since its formation in 1971
UAE's class of '71: the first female Emirati principal

On December 2, 1971, the Rulers of six emirates came together to form the UAE.

They met at Union House in Dubai, led by Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and Sheikh Rashid, where they raised the new national flag for the first time, marking the birth of the country.

The image of the six rulers with the flag behind them is well known. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union weeks later, in February 1972, completing the UAE as it is known today.

Key moments in the UAE's 50 years - in pictures

Image 1 of 13
image3149 Egyptian singer Najat Al Saghira performs in Abu Dhabi for 1972 National Day celebrations where she sang the UAE national anthem Courtesy Al Ittihad

Egyptian singer Najat Al Saghira performs in Abu Dhabi for the 1972 National Day celebrations, which saw the first performance of the UAE national anthem. Photo: Al Ittihad

Updated: November 22nd 2021, 3:04 PM
