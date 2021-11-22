Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan unveils new Al Maktoum family portrait

In a touching tribute to UAE history before National Day on December 2, Dubai’s ruling family released a new family portrait on Monday.

In a post on a Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a painting that captures three generations of the Maktoum family.

فخر الأجيال pic.twitter.com/YRJwP2gbLx — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 22, 2021

The painting shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sitting with his sons Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, below a framed picture of his late father and one of the founding fathers of the UAE, Sheikh Rashid.

Simply captioned “generations’ pride”, the artwork was released less than two weeks before the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary.

On December 2, 1971, the Rulers of six emirates came together to form the UAE.

They met at Union House in Dubai, led by Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and Sheikh Rashid, where they raised the new national flag for the first time, marking the birth of the country.

The image of the six rulers with the flag behind them is well known. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union weeks later, in February 1972, completing the UAE as it is known today.

