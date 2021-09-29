Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Adihex

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on Wednesday.

“Today, I was pleased to visit the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to meet participants and view the notable attractions,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

“We continue to be guided by the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of sustainability and the preservation of our traditional culture and heritage.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also visited the exhibition with Sheikh Mohamed.

Adihex got under way on Monday to highlight the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainability while honouring the country’s rich traditions.

Held under the theme of “Sustainability and Heritage – A Reborn Aspiration”, this year’s event features 680 companies and brands from 44 countries and 319 exhibitors, as well as more than 20 local and international falconry clubs, associations and institutes.

The exhibition took a break in 2020 owing to Covid-19 but has returned this year with its biggest event yet.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, attended the opening day.

Adihex runs until Sunday.