Adihex's biggest event celebrates heritage and sustainability

Hundreds of exhibitors and companies from around the world have arrived in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati heritage and culture.

The annual Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) got under way on Monday to highlight the importance of safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainability, while honouring the country's rich traditions.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, attended the opening day.

The exhibition took a break in 2020 due to Covid-19 but has returned this year with its biggest installment yet, running for six days.

Held under the theme of 'Sustainability and Heritage - A Reborn Aspiration', this year's event features 680 companies and brands from 44 countries and 319 exhibitors, as well as more than 20 local and international falconry clubs, associations and institutes.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of the support given by President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

He recalled the first Adihex event in 2003, which was attended by the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed.

Ali Mohammat Al Shehhi checks out some rifles at the Caracal stall at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Victor Besa / The National

"The new edition of the exhibition coincides with the Golden Jubilee of the UAE, which makes us feel proud and grateful, and motivates us to continue this success through an ambitious vision that foresees the upcoming 50 years," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan visited several pavilions displaying the latest hunting and equestrian equipment and technologies.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed; Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and several top officials.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, also toured the exhibition.

Adihex runs until Sunday.