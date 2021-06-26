Abu Dhabi’s hunting exhibition will run for a week to meet increased demand

The annual Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) will run for a week when it opens in September.

Organisers hope that extending the annual event will help meet public interest and increased demand from falconry, hunting and equestrian enthusiasts.

Adihex returns to the UAE from September 27 until October 3, after a break last year due to Covid-19.

Majid Al Mansouri, secretary general of the Emirates Falconers Club, said 80 events have been planned as the UAE joins other countries “gradually coming out of the pandemic ”.

Adihex aims to provide 'fun learning opportunities' in traditional arts such as falconry. Courtesy Adihex

Activities will include sports events , competitions and educational programmes.

These will provide “fun learning opportunities that enhance the attraction of Adihex as a family festival that interests and suits all members of the family and society ", Mr Al Mansouri, who is also chairman of Adihex’s organising committee, told Wam news agency.

The fair drew more than 115,000 visitors in 2019.

Promotional campaigns have been launched to draw increased traffic from Europe and Asia. Adihex has a strong presence in more than 50 countries.

Auctions of falcons, horses and camels draw large numbers of spectators, with archery experiences also popular among fans.

Visitors will learn about conservation efforts as well as how birds hunt. Courtesy: Adihex

Workshops will cover how to train horses, archery and falconry and provide detailed information about hunting knives.

A show of modified cars and a workshop that will teach survival skills in the desert are also on the agenda.

The annual Arabian Saluki beauty contest, a popular dog show – both in the region and further afield – has received registrations from owners of purebred dogs from across the world.

The exhibition promotes a rich hunting and sporting tradition in the region.

While celebrating hunting , the event also informs visitors about conservation efforts to protect birds and reverse shrinking habitats.

The Emirates Falconers Club will present live demonstrations on falcon care and allow visitors to snap photographs alongside falconers, birds and hunting dogs.

The exhibition, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, is also supported by the Environmental Agency - Abu Dhabi and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation.

