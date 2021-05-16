Abu Dhabi's saluki dog show: what makes a perfect pooch?

na17 saluki beauty A dog show to find champion Arabian salukis will take place in the autumn in Abu Dhabi. All photos courtesy Adihex (Adihex)

Traditional Arabian salukis will be judged on their looks, lineage and skills in the next annual contest for the breed, organised by the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) and the Arabian Saluki Centre.

The dogs will be divided into al hoss – smooth and short-haired, and aryash – feathery and long-haired, male and female categories for the competition.

Judges will consider the lineage of the salukis, their manner of walking and their appearance, including head shape.

Tracking and hunting skills are also an important criteria, unlike many other dog shows that only focus on the external appearance.

This competition will also evaluate temperament and reactions to instructions.

The winners of each saluki category will be awarded 8,000, while second and third will be presented with Dh5,000 and Dh3,000 respectively.

Salukis have played an important part in the hunting heritage of the Arabian Peninsula for more than 7,000 years, and are renowned for their endurance, intelligence and loyalty.

Traditionally, the dogs were used alongside falcons to flush out prey, or to find animals brought down by the birds.

They can run at speeds of up to 75 kilometres per hour.

The Arabian Saluki Centre in Abu Dhabi aims to revive the sport of hunting with salukis to preserve desert traditions and protect authentic breeds.

The saluki contest is one of the events taking place during the Adihex, which will run from September 27 to October 3 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, the festival attracted more than 100,000 people.

Abu Dhabi's Adihex – in pictures

A young man looks at guns at the MP3 stand during Adihex.

