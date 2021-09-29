Leaders attend swearing in ceremony of new UAE Cabinet

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the Emirates was poised to boost its standing on the global stage after witnessing the swearing in of a new-look UAE Cabinet.

Sheikh Mohamed joined Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the swearing in ceremony following a reshuffle on Saturday.

The Ruler of Dubai unveiled a team featuring several new ministers following consultation with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

"I joined my brother Mohammed bin Rashid to witness the swearing in of the new UAE Government," said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

"Looking ahead to the next 50 years we are well equipped to accelerate our pace of development, which will further strengthen our economy and our nation’s standing in the world."

New additions to Cabinet

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

- Mohamed Al Hussaini was made Minister of State for Financial Affairs. He succeeds the long-serving Obaid Al Tayer. Sheikh Mohammed gave his “thanks and appreciation to brother Obeid for his service and dedication".

- Abdullah Al Nuaimi was named Minister of Justice. Outgoing minister Sultan Al Badi was thanked for his service and dedication.

Dr Abdurahman Al Awar was named Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Outgoing minister Nasser Al Hamli was thanked for his service.

- Mariam Al Mheiri was made Minister of Climate Change and Environment. Ms Al Mheiri, who was Minister of State for Food Security, continues that responsibility in her new role.

- Abdullah Al Ketbi was made Minister for the Affairs of the Federal Supreme Council.